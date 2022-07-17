Polkamon (PMON) Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Polkamon Coin Profile
Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.
