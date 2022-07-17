PotCoin (POT) Trading 26.6% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $626,208.58 and $550.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.06371160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00262671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00095723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00647466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00532181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,209 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

