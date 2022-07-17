PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $16.71 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

