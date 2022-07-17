Pundi X[new] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Pundi X[new] Coin Profile
Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.
Pundi X[new] Coin Trading
