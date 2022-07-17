Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

