Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

