Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.78

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.78 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.49 ($0.17). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 14.49 ($0.17), with a volume of 89,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.70. The stock has a market cap of £44.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

