Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 88,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
