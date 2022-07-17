Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 88,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.