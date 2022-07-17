Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,538 shares of company stock worth $9,915,317 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $123.89 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

