Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $982,843.99 and $76,664.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,649,862 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

