QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Achieves $24.48 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $74.83 or 0.00350430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.