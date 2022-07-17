RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.