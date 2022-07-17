Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

