Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jul 17th, 2022

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

RAIFY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International



Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.



