Randolph Co Inc Has $26.42 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.



