Randolph Co Inc Sells 2,871 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

