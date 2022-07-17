Randolph Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up 1.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

