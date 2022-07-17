Raymond James Cuts New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.56.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

