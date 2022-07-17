Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.03 million and $52,099.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
Raze Network Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Buying and Selling Raze Network
Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.