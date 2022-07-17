Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.03 million and $52,099.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.