Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ready Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

