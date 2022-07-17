Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Up 62.8% in June

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Recruiter.com Group news, CFO Judy Krandel bought 30,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 71,902 shares of company stock worth $80,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 30,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.39.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.
