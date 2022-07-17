Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Up 62.8% in June

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recruiter.com Group

In other Recruiter.com Group news, CFO Judy Krandel bought 30,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 71,902 shares of company stock worth $80,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 30,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.39.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

