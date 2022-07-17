Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

