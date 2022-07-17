Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 551,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Relx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. 901,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Relx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $9,836,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Relx

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,660.00.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.