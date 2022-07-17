Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 551,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Relx Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. 901,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $9,836,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
