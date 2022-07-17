Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.7 days.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
RMGGF stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 46 ($0.55) in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.