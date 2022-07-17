Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.7 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 46 ($0.55) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.