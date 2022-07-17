Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91,239.0 days.

Resona Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers deposits, credit cards, factoring services, venture capital services, and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

