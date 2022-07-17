Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91,239.0 days.
Resona Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Resona Company Profile
