Reviewing Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Bausch + Lomb and Warby Parker are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Warby Parker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.45 $182.00 million N/A N/A Warby Parker $540.80 million 2.12 -$144.27 million N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bausch + Lomb and Warby Parker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67 Warby Parker 0 5 2 0 2.29

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus price target of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 48.17%. Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 156.45%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Bausch + Lomb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

