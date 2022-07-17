Reviewing InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.72%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.3% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Membership Collective Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group $2.91 billion 3.56 $266.00 million N/A N/A Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.68 -$265.39 million ($1.55) -4.10

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 5,991 hotels and 880,327 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

