Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

