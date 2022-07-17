Revomon (REVO) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (REVO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $1.78 million and $101,924.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.