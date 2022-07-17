Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 701,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

