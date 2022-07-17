RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $17.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
