RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $17.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

