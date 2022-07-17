Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,757.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

