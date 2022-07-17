Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 5.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

