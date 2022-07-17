Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,004.10 or 0.99888925 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.