Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Rocket Vault Coin Profile
Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.
Buying and Selling Rocket Vault
Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.