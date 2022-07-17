Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.