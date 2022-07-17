Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

