Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Dufry Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.
About Dufry
