Safe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,889.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $276.80 million and $86,889.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.29 or 0.00063225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

