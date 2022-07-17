SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $908.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,285.66 or 0.99796425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00223596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00269054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00114488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00062397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004439 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

