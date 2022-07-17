Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SLRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 1,521,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,778. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

