Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.