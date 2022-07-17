Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($40.80) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($28.60) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Salzgitter Trading Up 0.7 %

ETR:SZG opened at €21.76 ($21.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. Salzgitter has a one year low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a one year high of €48.76 ($48.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.06.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

