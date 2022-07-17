SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($134.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($104.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. SAP has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.