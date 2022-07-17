SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($134.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($104.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.08.
SAP Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. SAP has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.