Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 215,306 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,306 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $84,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

