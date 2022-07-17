Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

