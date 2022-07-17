Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 2,020 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

