Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 2,020 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
