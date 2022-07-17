Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of Savills stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Savills has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Get Savills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Savills from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,075 ($12.79) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.