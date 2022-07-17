Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

