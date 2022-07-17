Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at €117.56 ($117.56) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($76.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

