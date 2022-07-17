Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SAMAW remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

