Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.09.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

